Coronavirus’ Impact on China’s Foreign Trade

Since the outbreak of a novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), the prevention and control of the epidemic has become China’s top priority for the time being, as it exerts a complex impact on the country’s economy.

Before the outbreak, China’s economic strategy sought to “stabilise employment, finance, foreign trade, foreign capital, investment, and expectations,” collectively known as the “six stabilities.” Of them, foreign trade is considered the most difficult and important task because of tremendous influence from a complicated external environment.

The negative impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak has created new challenges for China’s foreign trade. The epidemic has caused a similar impact to that of the SARS outbreak 17 years ago in some ways, but understandably, the impact this time has been more complex.