Fact Check: Trump Misrepresents Obama’s Actions on H1N1

On Thursday, 12 March, President Donald Trump boasted of “smooth” coronavirus testing across the country. The next day, he pronounced the testing system inadequate, and assailed the public-health bureaucracy, Barack Obama and Joe Biden for not fixing it before he became the president.

But nothing changed in that system over those two days — Thursday and Friday — except Trump's stated opinion of it.

Trump has been saying inaccurately for days that the public health system was up and ready to give access to diagnostic tests for COVID-19 for everyone who needed them. He said a week ago the “beautiful" tests were there for all in need.

That's not true. But after the government's top infection expert told lawmakers on Thursday that the testing system has been a failure, Trump's boasts about preparedness became even less tenable.