Trudeau ‘Telegoverns’ Canada From Coronavirus Quarantine

The announcement was made late Thursday, 12 March, that the 48-year-old Canadian leader, his 44-year-old wife and their three children, aged 6-12, would be confined for 14 days to the house a few kilometers (miles) from parliament.

Telegoverning, he said "is an inconvenience and somewhat frustrating." "We're all social beings after all, but we have to do this."

Public health officials have asked all Canadians to self-isolate if they exhibit any flu-like symptoms and get tested for COVID-19, especially if they recently travelled outside the country.