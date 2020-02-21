Confronting the Coronavirus Challenge

China’s national governance system has shown its ability to concentrate efforts and resources as needed to contain the epidemic.

The past month has not been good for the Chinese people. Common citizens were busy celebrating the Spring Festival at the beginning of the year 2020, which is marked as the Year of the Rat in Chinese lunar calendar, in the expectation that it would bring luck and fortune.

The COVID-19 outbreak, however, came as a great shock. The outbreak of the infectious coronavirus created huge health risks for residents in the beautiful city of Wuhan, capital of China’s central Hubei Province, where I lived during my research as a student in 2017.