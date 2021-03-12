Communication and Dialogue Imp: MEA on 21st India-China WMCC Meet
The two sides also agreed to continue maintaining stability at ground level and prevent any untoward incident.
India and China “reviewed the current situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the India-China border areas and had a detailed discussions on the remaining issues” informed the MEA in the statement following the 21st meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) on Friday,12 March.
The Indian delegation was led by Additional Secretary (East Asia) from the ministry of external affairs whereas the Director General of the Boundary & Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the Chinese delegation.
WHAT DID THE MEA SAY?
The MEA, in its statement, said that they discussed on the lines of continuing their dialogue to reach a mutually acceptable solution for complete disengagement from all friction points at the earliest which would enable them to look at border de-escalation of troops in the area and also work towards restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas.
Apart from discussing the remaining issues along the LAC, the two sides agreed that the completion of the disengagement in north and south bank of the Pangong lake provided a basis for them to work towards an early resolution of the remaining concerns.
The two sides agreed to continue to maintain stability at ground level and prevent any untoward incident.MEA
Further, according to MEA, both India and China agreed to maintain close communication and dialogue through both diplomatic and military channels.
In this regard, the two sides agreed to convene the 11th round of the Senior Commanders meeting at an early date so that they could work towards complete disengagement from the remaining friction areas.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.