Communication and Dialogue Imp: MEA on 21st India-China WMCC Meet

India and China “reviewed the current situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the India-China border areas and had a detailed discussions on the remaining issues” informed the MEA in the statement following the 21st meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) on Friday,12 March.

The Indian delegation was led by Additional Secretary (East Asia) from the ministry of external affairs whereas the Director General of the Boundary & Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the Chinese delegation.