Closely Following Reports of India-China Troop Disengagement: US

The 10th round of talks between military commanders of both the armies was held on the Chinese side of the Moldo/Chushul border meeting point on 20 February.

As per the joint statement issued at the end of a lengthy round of talks, the two sides positively evaluated the smooth completion of disengagement of frontline troops at the Pangong Lake. The statement also noted that this step provided a basis for resolution of other remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector.

The two sides also agreed to follow the important consensus of their state leaders, stabilise and control the situation on the ground, continue their communication and dialogue, push for a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues in a steady and orderly manner in order to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.