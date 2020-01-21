‘Closely Following Kashmir, Can Help’: Trump Meets Imran at Davos
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, 21 January reiterated his offer to "help" on the Kashmir issue, saying the US was "watching and closely following" the developments in the Valley.
Trump made the statement ahead of his talks with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Addressing the media with Khan by his side, Trump said:
Trump had made a similar offer earlier also after the Indian government abrogated Article 370 in August last year. In September last year, Trump had met Khan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), a day after joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi on stage during the 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston.
"I would be willing to help if both wanted. If both Pakistan, let's say, and India wanted me to do that, I am ready, willing, and able. It's a complex issue," Trump had said. India had categorically refuted the statement then.
Trump is likely to visit India in the last week of February.
