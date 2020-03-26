Clergyman in Pope’s Residence Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The daily La Stampa said the unnamed person has been hospitalised in Rome and that his office has been disinfected. Pope Francis has remained largely secluded at his residence since coming down with a cold late last month.

The 83-year-old pontiff has a small apartment in the building and takes his meals there. He also has private meetings and occasionally moves to the Vatican library to record live-streamed messages to the world's 1.3 billion Catholics.