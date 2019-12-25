35 Civilians, 80 Terrorists Killed in Double Burkina Faso Attack
A militant attack in northern Burkina Faso on 24 December killed 35 civilians, almost all of them women, the president said. It was one of the deadliest assaults in nearly five years of jihadist violence in the West African country.
Burkina Faso, bordering Mali and Niger, has seen regular jihadist attacks which have left hundreds dead since the start of 2015 when militant violence began to spread across the Sahel region.
“A large group of terrorists simultaneously attacked the military base and the civilian population in Arbinda,” the army chief of staff said in a statement.
Communications Minister and government spokesman Remis Dandjinou later said 31 of the civilian victims were women, adding around twenty soldiers were injured.
More Than 5,60,000 People Internally Displaced
The morning raid was carried out by dozens of jihadists on motorbikes and lasted several hours before armed forces backed by the air force drove the militants back, the army said.
Leaders of the G5 Sahel nations held summit talks in Niger earlier this month, calling for closer cooperation and international support in the battle against the Islamist threat.
Militant violence has spread across the vast Sahel region, especially in Burkina Faso and Niger, having started when armed Islamists revolted in northern Mali in 2012.
The Sahel region of Africa lies to the south of the Sahara Desert and stretches across the breadth of the African continent.
The G5 group is made up of Chad, Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania and Niger, whose impoverished armies have the support of French forces as well as the UN in Mali.
Attacks have targeted mostly the north and east of the country, though the capital Ouagadougou has been hit three times.
Prior to the 24 December attack, Burkina security forces said they had killed around a hundred jihadists in several operations since November.
Attacks have intensified this year as the under-equipped, poorly trained Burkina Faso army struggles to contain the Islamist militancy.
