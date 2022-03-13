Citing Security Concerns, Indian Embassy in Ukraine Relocated to Poland: MEA
This development occurs merely a few hours after PM Modi chaired a meeting to review India's security preparedness.
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its 18th day, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine has temporarily been relocated to neighbouring country and NATO member Poland amid "deteriorating security situation," according to an announcement posted on the website of the Ministry of External Affairs.
"In view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts of the country, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be temporarily relocated in Poland," the announcement stated.
"The situation will be reassessed in the light of further developments," it further added.
This development occurs merely a few hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review India's security preparedness and the prevailing global scenario in the context of the ongoing war in Ukraine.
The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, three weeks ago, officially recognised the breakaway "people's republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine and ordered the Russian military to enter these two "republics" to perform "peacekeeping duties."
A war has been raging on ever since, and has forced more than two million people to flee Ukraine, a majority of them to Poland.
