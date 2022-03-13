ADVERTISEMENT

Citing Security Concerns, Indian Embassy in Ukraine Relocated to Poland: MEA

This development occurs merely a few hours after PM Modi chaired a meeting to review India's security preparedness.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Russia-Ukraine War.</p></div>
i

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its 18th day, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine has temporarily been relocated to neighbouring country and NATO member Poland amid "deteriorating security situation," according to an announcement posted on the website of the Ministry of External Affairs.

"In view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts of the country, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be temporarily relocated in Poland," the announcement stated.

"The situation will be reassessed in the light of further developments," it further added.

This development occurs merely a few hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review India's security preparedness and the prevailing global scenario in the context of the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Also Read

Separatism in Ukraine's Donetsk & Luhansk, & Why Russia Deemed Them Independent

Separatism in Ukraine's Donetsk & Luhansk, & Why Russia Deemed Them Independent
ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, three weeks ago, officially recognised the breakaway "people's republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine and ordered the Russian military to enter these two "republics" to perform "peacekeeping duties."

A war has been raging on ever since, and has forced more than two million people to flee Ukraine, a majority of them to Poland.

You can follow The Quint's coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war here.

Also Read

Economy, Syria & Europe: Why Turkey Is Treading Lightly Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Economy, Syria & Europe: Why Turkey Is Treading Lightly Amid Russia-Ukraine War

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Edited By :Tejas Harad
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×