New Zealand Plans to Ban Cigarette Sales For Future Generations

New Zealand plans to ban the sale of cigarettes to future generations as part of its effort to reduce smoking rates in the country.

People aged 14 and under in 2027 will never be allowed to purchase cigarettes in New Zealand, part of the proposals unveiled on Thursday, 9 December, revealed.

The proposals also aim to reduce the number of retailers authorised to sell tobacco and cut nicotine levels in all products.

While the existing measures like plain packaging and fines on sales slowed down tobacco consumption, the New Zealand government said tougher rules were required to drastically lower smoking levels.