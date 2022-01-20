CIA Concludes Most Cases of ‘Havana Syndrome’ Unlikely To Have Russian Hand
Victims, who suffered from migraines, nausea, and dizziness, were not happy with the agency's conclusion.
The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) said on 19 January that the mysterious sickness caused by what is known as the 'Havana Syndrome' is unlikely to have had a Russian hand or that of any foreign adversary, the New York Times reported.
Victims, who suffered from migraines, nausea, lapses in memory and dizziness, were not happy with the agency's conclusion.
In September last year, a CIA officer, who had accompanied the agency's director William Burns, had reported symptoms of the 'Havana Syndrome'.
The term refers to the capital city of Cuba - Havana - where American diplomats had first complained of strange physical sensations in 2016.
Most of the 1000 cases of the Havana Syndrome that were reported to the government could have environmental causes, undiagnosed medical conditions or stress, CIA officials asserted.
Some unexplained cases of the sickness are still being probed.
Victims, however, put out a statement regarding the CIA's findings, saying that the conclusions presented to them "cannot and must not be the final word on the matter".
"The CIA's newly issued report may be labeled 'interim' and it may leave open the door for some alternative explanation in some cases, but to scores of dedicated public servants, their families and their colleagues, it has a ring of finality and repudiation," the statement added.
Director William Burns of the CIA, said that the intelligence agency "will continue the mission to investigate these incidents and provide access to world-class care for those who need it, " as quoted in the NYT.
(With inputs from NYT.)
