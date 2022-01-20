CIA Concludes Most Cases of ‘Havana Syndrome’ Unlikely To Have Russian Hand

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) said on 19 January that the mysterious sickness caused by what is known as the 'Havana Syndrome' is unlikely to have had a Russian hand or that of any foreign adversary, the New York Times reported.

Victims, who suffered from migraines, nausea, lapses in memory and dizziness, were not happy with the agency's conclusion.

In September last year, a CIA officer, who had accompanied the agency's director William Burns, had reported symptoms of the 'Havana Syndrome'.

The term refers to the capital city of Cuba - Havana - where American diplomats had first complained of strange physical sensations in 2016.