Choose Love over Hatred: Melania Trump Bids Farewell to Americans

"I think of all the members of law enforcement who greet us wherever we go. At every hour of every day, they stand guard to keep our communities safe, and we are forever in their debt," Trump added.

Regarding the raging coronavirus pandemic, Trump urged all Americans to, “Use caution and common sense to protect the vulnerable as millions of vaccines are now being delivered."

"I thank all the nurses, doctors, healthcare professionals, manufacturing workers, truck drivers, and so many others who are working to save lives," she said.

As First Lady, Trump had launched the 'Be Best' initiative, and according to her, “It has concentrated on three pillars: Well-being, online safety, and opioid abuse."