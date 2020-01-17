Chinese Leader Xi Jinping to Visit Myanmar Next Week
Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit neighbouring Myanmar next week amid efforts to strengthen relations with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
Myanmar has been a close ally in backing China's claims in the South China Sea and a partner in Xi's signature "Belt and Road" initiative to build railroads, highways, ports and other infrastructure connecting China with other points in Asia and into Europe and Africa.
Chinese projects in Myanmar include a pipeline to channel natural gas from the Middle East overland instead of through the Malacca Strait.
Myanmar has also been a reliable backer, along with Laos and Cambodia, of China's campaign to quash criticism within ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) of its claim to virtually the entire South China Sea.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying announced on Friday that Xi would visit Myanmar on 17-18 January.