China's ambassador to Israel Du Wei was found dead in his apartment in a suburb of Tel Aviv on Sunday, 17 May, reported BBC quoting Israeli media.The cause of Du Wei's death is still not known. He was appointed as the envoy to Israel in February. Before Israel, he served as China's envoy to Ukraine.According to a report by ABC News, the death comes two days after Wei condemned comments by visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who denounced Chinese investments in Israel and accused China of hiding information about the coronavirus outbreak.The ambassador is survived by his wife and a son, both of whom are not in Israel.