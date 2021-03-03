China’s ‘Two Sessions’ From 4 March: Here’s What to Watch Out For

China’s biggest annual parliamentary meet, known as “Two Sessions” or “Lianghui” converges on Thursday, 4 March in its capital city of Beijing, at the Great Hall of the People and will wrap up by 11 March, amid stringent COVID-19 restrictions.

It also falls in the 100th year of the National People Congress, ahead of celebrations in July.

It is important to note as it will mark the start of the next five-year plan and President Xi Jinping’s “2035 vision”, as he heads towards his unprecedented third term, amongst revealing other prominent policy changes according to South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The two meetings of CPPCC and NPC take place simultaneously and at the same location, but are separate events.