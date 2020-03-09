China’s Coronavirus Cover-Up: How Censorship Obstructed the Truth

China’s political leaders will be hoping that when concerns about the coronavirus eventually start to recede, memories about the state’s failings early on in the outbreak will also fade. They will be particularly keen for people to forget the anger many felt after the death from Covid-19 of Dr Li Wenliang , the doctor censured for trying to warn colleagues about the outbreak.

After Dr Li’s death, the phrase “We want freedom of speech” was even trending on Chinese social media for several hours before the posts were deleted.