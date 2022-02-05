China's Bridge on Pangong in Illegally Occupied Area: Govt in Parliament

The response comes nearly a month after satellite imagery shared by geo-intelligence expert Damien Symon indicated that China may be building a bridge across the Pangong Lake in the Chinese territory of Eastern Ladakh.

The bridge, which will reportedly serve to join the northern and southern banks of the lake, will boost China's road connectivity in the sensitive border region, thereby facilitating the speedy movement of the nation's army and weaponry.

The Ministry of External Affairs further said in its response on Friday that the government was working towards disengagement in the remaining areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and that India and China have maintained dialogue through both diplomatic and military channels.

"Our approach in these talks has been and will continue to be guided by three key principles, that, (i) both sides should strictly respect and observe the LAC; (ii) neither side should attempt to alter the status quo unilaterally; and (iii) all agreements between the two sides must be fully abided by in their entirety," it stated.