Coronavirus: A Battle Against Epidemic
Chinese health authorities announced that 28,018 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) had been reported on the Chinese mainland by the end of 5 February, 2020.
By the same time, the death toll from the pneumonia caused by the coronavirus had reached 811 across the mainland, and a total of 1,153 infected patients had been cured and released from hospital.
In Hubei Province, 19,665 confirmed cases had been reported as of 5 February, including 10,117 in Wuhan, the capital city of the province, where the outbreak was first reported.
Since the epidemic broke out in Wuhan in December 2019, it has affected all provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions on the Chinese mainland
China has full confidence and capability to win the battle against the novel coronavirus pneumonia outbreak, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on 28 January, when he met with Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization in Beijing.
China Won’t Spare Any Effort in the Epidemic Prevention
On 27 January, entrusted by President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang inspected efforts to prevent and control the novel coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.
In Wuhan, Li required local authorities to spare no effort in the epidemic prevention and control work, which is of paramount importance, reducing both the incidence rate and mortality rate to safeguard people’s lives and health.
Li called for speeding up the construction of Huoshenshan Hospital, a makeshift hospital for treating patients infected with the novel coronavirus, during his visit to the construction site.
Intensified measures have been taken by authorities at different levels around China to cope with the spread of the disease.
Schools across the country will postpone the new semester following an announcement from the central government.
As of 29 January, a total of 6,097 medical workers from 26 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions, as well as three military hospitals, had been sent to Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak, to help combat the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak.
They have been dispatched to designated hospitals to join the medical work.
The medical workers are specialized in different areas, including respiratory and infectious diseases, and many of them are very experienced in similar emergency relief operations and have taken part in fighting the SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) outbreak in 2003 or helped control the Ebola outbreak in Africa.
The two makeshift hospitals, Huoshenshan and Leishenshan, would provide a total of 2,300 additional beds. Huoshenshan Hospital, built in just 10 days, was formally delivered to military medics on 2 February and started to treat infected patients on 4 February.
Construction of Leishenshan Hospital was also completed on 6 February. Besides, according to a press conference held by China’s National Health Commission on 28 January, another 14 hospitals in Wuhan would reserve an additional 6,000 beds for patients with the virus, which would result in more than 10,000 beds available in the city for such patients.
(This content is provided by Beijing-based China Pictorial )
