Xi Jinping Has Dismissed China’s Two Most Senior Generals. What Does This Mean?

Last weekend, China’s Ministry of National Defence announced that the country’s two most senior generals—Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli—would be removed from office and placed under investigation for serious disciplinary violations.

Zhang had been the People’s Liberation Army’s most senior general since October 2022. He was the highest-ranking military member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China (CCP), the party-state’s 24-member executive policy-making body. Zhang was also the senior vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, which controls the armed forces.

Liu was the former commander of the PLA’s Ground Force and had most recently been in charge of the Central Military Commission’s Joint Staff Department.