China's Wuhan to Test All Residents After 7 Local COVID Cases Found
As many as 61 domestic infections were reported by China on Tuesday as the country battles the Delta variant.
Chinese city Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak was first reported late in 2019, will be testing all its residents for COVID-19 after seven locally transmitted infections were detected in over a year, news agency AFP reported on Tuesday, 3 August.
The capital of Hubei province is "swiftly launching nucleic acid testing of all residents", a city official was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
As many as 61 domestic infections were reported by China on Tuesday as the country battles the Delta variant that has set off new waves in other countries too, including the US and the UK.
Mainland China has reported 1,06,807 coronavirus cases so far, with the death toll standing at 4,636, according to The New York Times database.
(With inputs from AFP and The New York Times.)
