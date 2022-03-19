'China & US Should Share World Responsibilities': Xi Tells Biden on Ukraine War
The video call between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping lasted for 1 hour and 50 minutes, the White House said.
In their first call since Russia invaded Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, 18 January, told United States President Joe Biden that China opposes war and that the US and China should share international responsibilities for world peace.
"As permanent members of the UN Security Council and the world's two leading economies, China and the US must not only guide their relations forward along the right track, but also shoulder their share of international responsibilities and work for world peace and tranquility," Xi told Biden, as per the Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.
The video call between the two presidents, lasted for 1 hour and 50 minutes, the White House said.
President Biden expounded on the US position on the war in Ukraine, and expressed readiness for communication with China to prevent the situation from exacerbating. He described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians, as per a statement by the White House.
"China does not want to see the situation in Ukraine to come to this. China stands for peace and opposes war. This is embedded in China's history and culture," Xi said in response.
The Chinese president further underscored that there have been and will continue to be differences between China and the US. "What matters is to keep such differences under control. A steadily growing relationship is in the interest of both sides," he added, as per CCTV.
China, like India, has remained neutral in its position on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, while emphasising peaceful dialogue as a solution to the crisis.
