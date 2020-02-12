China’s Confidence Against Coronavirus

The Spring Festival for the Year of the Rat in 2020 has undoubtedly left deep impressions on all Chinese people.

An outbreak of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus that can be passed from person to person swept across China during the heaviest travel period of the year as countless people visited their hometowns for family reunions during the Spring Festival holiday.

As the epicenter of the outbreak, Wuhan, a mega-city with a population of more than 10 million, went into unprecedented lockdown to block the spread of the virus.