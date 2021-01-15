China Restricts Entry of 2 WHO Members after Failed Antibody Test

As the World Health Organisation (WHO) team landed in Wuhan on Thursday to study the cause of the COVID-19 outbreak, China blocked two members of the 13-member international team from traveling to the epicenter of the pandemic, after they failed their coronavirus antibody test in Singapore.

The WHO first tweeted that the international team of 13 scientists, who are examining the origins of the virus that causes COVID-19, arrived in Wuhan.

The experts were to begin their work immediately during the two-week quarantine protocol for international travelers.