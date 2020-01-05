China Removes Top Official in HK, Xi Jinping Asks For Stability

China replaced its top official in Hong Kong on Saturday, 4 January, days after President Xi Jinping expressed concern over the continued pro-democracy protests posing a major challenge to the ruling Communist party.

Wang Zhimin, the director of its liaison office in Hong Kong who coordinates between the local government of the former British colony and the central government in Beijing, has been replaced, official media here reported.

Wang was replaced by Luo Huining, the former party boss of Shaanxi province, in the first major reshuffle of the office since the city became embroiled in anti-government protests seven months ago.

Though Hong Kong is governed by beleaguered pro-Beijing Chief Executive, Carrie Lam, who so far failed to quell the protests which grew in intensity, much of responsibility over policy and planning has been coordinated by Wang.