China Passes New Law to Clamp Down on Secessionists in Hong Kong

In a major setback for those protesting the government, China has enacted a controversial law that would allow authorities to clamp down on those involved in ‘subversive and secessionist activity’ in the semi-autonomous region of Hong Kong, reported news agency AP.

Tam Yiu-Chung, Hong Kong’s only representative to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, told reporters that the law which was passed on Tuesday, 30 June, would not include death penalty, but refused to clarify if it could be applied in retrospect.