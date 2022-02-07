China Opposes 'Unilateral Action' on Kashmir, Vows To Boost Relations With Pak
China and Pakistan agreed to fast-track the work on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) programme.
China pledged to support Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty and fighting terrorism on Sunday, 6 February, after Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Beijing.
President Jinping told PM Khan that China supports Pakistan in safeguarding national independence, sovereignty, dignity, and fighting terrorism, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported.
In a joint statement issued after the meeting, the Chinese side called for the dispute over Jammu and Kashmir to be resolved properly and peacefully.
"The Pakistan side briefed the Chinese side on the latest developments on the situation in Jammu & Kashmir, including its concerns, position and pressing issues at the moment. The Chinese side reiterated that the Kashmir issue was a dispute left from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements. China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation."Joint Statement
The meeting took place during the last day of PM Khan's visit to China for the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.
China & Pakistan Agree To Push for Economic Corridor Opposed by India
China and Pakistan on Sunday agreed to further enhance their strategic and economic relations, and to fast-track the work on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) programme.
During their interactions, the leaders of the two countries held in-depth exchange of views on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations as well as regional situation and international political landscape, as per a joint statement released after the meeting.
President Jinping said that China is willing to join hands with Pakistan to push forward the in-depth development of the CPEC and ensure the implementation of key projects.
"The leaders agreed to task the CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) to strengthen cooperation across all areas including in the fields of trade, infrastructure, industrial development, agriculture modernization, scientific and technological cooperation and socio-economic well-being of local people."Joint Statement
The Pakistan side expressed its commitment to One-China Policy and support for China on Taiwan, South China Sea, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet.
In July 2021, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had objected to the CPEC, saying, "We have consistently conveyed to China and Pakistan that the so-called CPEC is in India's territory that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan," as per news agency ANI.
The joint statement between Pakistan and China on Sunday said “both sides expressed their strong determination to safeguard CPEC from all threats and negative propaganda.”
