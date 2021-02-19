China Officially Admits 4 PLA Soldiers Martyred in Galwan Clash

“Chen Hongjun, Chen Xiangrong and Xiao Siyuan fought to the last minute and sacrificed their lives. Wang Zhuoran, a fellow soldier, also gave his life to rescue his comrades when crossing the river to support the others,” the Global Times report states.

Twenty soldiers of the Indian Army were killed in the violent clash in Ladakh, and have been inscribed on a war memorial built in Eastern Ladakh.

On 16 June 2020, the Editor-in-Chief of Global Times, had tweeted that China had also suffered casualties in the clash, but did not want to release the figures because it “doesn’t want people of the two countries to compare the casualty number so to avoid stoking public mood”.

Earlier reports had claimed that a senior PLA officer had died in the clashes. This has, however, remained unconfirmed.

(With inputs from Global Times.)