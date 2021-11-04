China May Have 1,000 Nuclear Warheads by 2030: Pentagon
As per Arms Control Association, more than 90 percent of the world’s nuclear warheads belong to Russia and US.
The United States (US) Department of Defense's annual report to Congress on Chinese military developments, published on Wednesday, 3 November, said that China could have 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027, and over a 1,000 warheads by 2030, news agency AFP reported.
The growth of China’s nuclear arsenal is two-and-a-half times the size of what the Pentagon predicted only a year ago, as per the report.
The report added that the People's Republic of China (PRC) "is investing in, and expanding, the number of its land-, sea-, and air-based nuclear delivery platforms and constructing the infrastructure necessary to support this major expansion of its nuclear forces."
Further, a US defence official noted that the acceleration by the People’s Republic of China is “very concerning to us” and that it "raises questions about their intentions,” AFP reported.
As per Arms Control Association, more than 90 percent of the world’s nuclear warheads belong to Russia (6,255) and US (5,550). Meanwhile, China currently has 350 nuclear warheads.
The Pentagon has declared China its principal security concern for the future, as China is trying to build its "nuclear triad”, having capabilities to launch nuclear missiles from land, air, and from submarines, the report stated.
(With inputs from AFP.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.