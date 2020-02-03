China Leadership Admits ‘Shortcomings’ in Virus Responses

China's top leadership on Monday, 3 February admitted "shortcomings and difficulties" in its response to the coronavirus outbreak and the government said it "urgently" needed medical supplies to battle the outbreak which has killed more than 360 people.

The comments came as 57 new deaths were confirmed Monday, the single biggest daily increase since the virus was detected late last year in the central city of Wuhan, where it is believed to have jumped from animals at a market into humans.