China Leadership Admits ‘Shortcomings’ in Virus Responses
China's top leadership on Monday, 3 February admitted "shortcomings and difficulties" in its response to the coronavirus outbreak and the government said it "urgently" needed medical supplies to battle the outbreak which has killed more than 360 people.
The comments came as 57 new deaths were confirmed Monday, the single biggest daily increase since the virus was detected late last year in the central city of Wuhan, where it is believed to have jumped from animals at a market into humans.
The World Health Organization has declared the crisis a global health emergency, and the first foreign death from the virus was confirmed in the Philippines on Sunday.
China's elite Politburo Standing Committee called for improvements to the "national emergency management system" following "shortcoming and difficulties exposed in the response to the epidemic," according to the official Xinhua news agency.
The government also said it "urgently" needed medical equipment and surgical masks, protective suits, and safety goggles as it battles to control the outbreak.
Authorities in provinces that are home to more than 300 million people-including Guangdong, the country's most populous-have ordered everyone to wear masks in public in an effort to contain the virus.
But factories are capable of producing around 20 million masks a day are operating only at 60-70 percent of capacity, industry department spokesman Tian Yulong said, adding that supply and demand remained in "tight equilibrium" as a result of the Lunar New Year break.
Tian said authorities were taking steps to bring in masks from Europe, Japan and the US, while the foreign ministry said countries including South Korea, Japan, Kazakhstan and Hungary had donated medical supplies.
The national death toll reached 361, exceeding the 349 mainland fatalities from the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak of 2002-03. SARS killed a total of 774 people, with most other deaths in Hong Kong.
Virus Impacting Business and Stock Market
The virus is taking an increasing economic toll, shutting down businesses, curbing international travel and impacting production lines of major global brands.
The Shanghai stock market plunged almost eight percent Monday on the first day of trading since the holiday as investors played catch-up with last week's global retreat.
In Wuhan, which has been transformed from a bustling industrial hub into a near-ghost town, residents have been living in deep fear of catching the virus.
Healthcare Facilities Impacted
And amid mounting pressure, the government has been racing to build two new hospitals to treat the infected.
The first of those, a 1,000-bed facility, was due to open on Monday, just 10 days after construction began, although no opening had been reported by state media by late evening.
With the numbers of infections surging in Wuhan and other areas of Hubei, it was not immediately clear what overall impact the hospitals would have on containing the epidemic.
The industrial city of Wenzhou, 800 kilometres (500 miles) to the east, was placed under a similar lockdown to Wuhan on Sunday and its nine million people ordered to stay indoors.
Train Services Down 74 per cent Due to Virus Outbreak
Originally scheduled to end last Friday, the holiday was extended by three days to give authorities more time to deal with the crisis.
But some major cities -- including Shanghai -- extended it again, and many schools and universities have delayed the start of new terms.
Road traffic on Sunday, when hundreds of millions of people would have been expected to return to their cities of work, was down 80 percent, the transport ministry said.
Many companies offered staff the option to work from home or defer travel, or simply remained closed.
Many nations have evacuated hundreds of their citizens from China -- with some forcing them into quarantine on their return -- and more airlines are cancelling services to the mainland.
‘US Actions Caused Panic’: China
China's foreign ministry Monday criticised the US for being the first to evacuate nationals without providing "substantial assistance" to China.
Mongolia, Russia and Nepal have closed their land borders, while semi-autonomous Hong Kong announced Monday it was closing all but two land crossings.
Also on Monday the Cruise Lines International Association, that represents some of the world's largest operators, said vessels will deny boarding to passengers and crew who have recently travelled to China.
(This article has been published in an arrangement with Press Trust of India)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )