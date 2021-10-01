'Amassing of Chinese Troops Cause of Border Tensions': EAM

In response to the Chinese Foreign Ministry remarking that New Delhi's pursuit of a 'forward policy' and the encroachment into China's territory past the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was the 'root cause' of tensions along the border, India on Thursday, 30 September, said that China's extensive deployment of troops had catalysed the present scenario between the two nations.

Rejecting Beijing's claims as having 'no basis in facts', Ministry of External Affairs’ spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi stated, “It was the amassing of a large number of troops by the Chinese side, their provocative behaviour and unilateral attempts to alter the status quo in contravention of all our bilateral agreements that resulted in serious disturbance of peace and tranquility along the LAC in eastern Ladakh," The Indian Express quoted.

He added that India's armed forces only countered the already present deployments and armaments in the area to protect India's security interests.