China Focus: Poverty Alleviation in Lushi County

Lushi County in Sanmenxia City was one of the four poorest counties in central China’s Henan Province.

The county is located in a mountainous area with over 4,000 hills and 2,400 rivers and streams. In the past, many poverty-stricken households were scattered across this area.

In early 2016, the poor population in Lushi County was 63,134 in 19,645 households, and the poverty rate was as high as 18.9 percent.