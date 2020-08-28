China Fired Two Missiles in South China Sea Ahead of US Visa Ban

Just before the US imposed a visa ban on Chinese government members in response to the militarisation of the South China Sea, Beijing had fired two missiles, including an 'aircraft-carrier killer', into the disputed sea.

As per a South China Morning Post (SCMP) report, China fired one intermediate-range ballistic missile, DF-26B, from Qinghai province and another medium-range ballistic missile, DF-21D, from Zhejiang on Wednesday into the sea, provoking the US to take an unprecedented action against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) regime, People's Liberation Army (PLA) and their businesses.

The DF-26B missile is capable of smashing moving targets at the sea, according to the Global Times, the mouthpiece of the CCP. The missile's destruction capabilities have given it the name 'aircraft-carrier killer'.