China Expels Three Wall Street Journal Reporters, US Condemns Move

"The United States condemns China's expulsion of three Wall Street Journal foreign correspondents. Mature, responsible countries understand that a free press reports facts and expresses opinions," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

Pompeo said that the correct response is to present counter arguments, not restrict speech.

“The United States hopes that the Chinese people will enjoy the same access to accurate information and freedom of speech that Americans enjoy,” he said.