China Expels Several US Journalists in Biggest Crackdown in Years

China on Wednesday, 18 March expelled American journalists at the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal in the Communist government's most severe move against foreign media in recent memory.

The foreign ministry said in a statement the measure was in retaliation for Washington's decision to cut the number of Chinese nationals allowed to work for Chinese state-run media on American soil.

The announcement comes as the two countries are feuding over the deadly coronavirus pandemic, with President Donald Trump defiantly calling it the "Chinese virus" and a senior official in Beijing promoting conspiracy theories of US involvement.