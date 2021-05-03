China Deletes Social Media Post Ridiculing India’s COVID Crisis

Another post that appeared on Friday compared China's ‘fire god mountain’, the name of the emergency hospital built in Wuhan, with a photo of a mass cremation in India, on the official Weibo account of China's Ministry of Public Security.

This post was deleted as well when social media users said that it was "morally problematic," Bloomberg reported.

The Red Cross Society of China, local governments, non-governmental organisations, and Chinese enterprises are “trying their best to collect the anti-epidemic supplies urgently needed by India and deliver them to the Indian people as soon as possible”, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin announced on Friday, Bloomberg reported.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)