China Agrees to Let WHO Team Visit Beijing to Trace COVID Origin

The Chinese government has agreed to let WHO send a team of experts to Beijing, to trace the origin of COVID-19, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday, 8 July, as quoted by ANI.

The announcement by the Chinese government comes as China faces backlash from several countries over the origin of the virus and claims of a delayed response on the government’s part before it became a global pandemic.

United States President Donald Trump has, on multiple occasions, slammed the Xi Jinping-led administration and has referred to the the virus as the ‘Chinese Virus’ and ‘Wuhan Virus’.