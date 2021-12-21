As Chile Elects 35-Yr-Old Prez, a Look at the World's Youngest Political Leaders

At the age of 39, Emmanuel Macron became the youngest French president in the country's history when he got elected in 2016.

Prior to his presidency, he worked in the Inspectorate General of Finances before working as an investment banker for Rothschild & Co.

Macron sparked controversy when his government introduced a new counterterrorism bill that would surveil 'jihadist' websites, drawing sharp criticism from privacy advocates.

His stance on immigration has also been contentious after he said that France must have a robust plan to "anticipate and protect itself from a wave of migrants" from Afghanistan (in response to the Taliban takeover that occurred earlier this year), The Guardian reported.

Macron was therefore accused of pandering to the far-right.

He is up for elections in April 2022.