22 Children, 12 Others Killed in Thailand Mass Shooting: What We Know So Far
The gunman, a former cop identified as Panya Khamrab, later killed his wife and child, before shooting himself dead.
At least 34 people were reported killed in a mass shooting in Thailand’s Nong Bua Lamphu province on Thursday, 6 October, after a former police officer burst into a childcare centre and opened fire at the people inside.
The gunman, identified as Panya Khamrab, later killed his wife and child, before shooting himself dead, Reuters reported.
Earlier, the police said that a manhunt was on for the gunman. Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had alerted all agencies to act and apprehend the shooter, a government spokesperson said.
Emergency services were alerted at about 12:30 pm (2:00 pm IST) local time with reports of a disturbance at a day care centre in northeast Thailand, Al Jazeera reported.
Most Victims Are Children
Media reports said 34 people have been killed, at least 22 of whom were children. There were about 30 children were at the centre in the town of Nong Bua Lamphu when the gunman came in around lunchtime and opened fire, district official Jidapa Boonsom told Reuters.
The man first shot four or five staff, including a teacher who was eight months pregnant, Jidapa said.
"At first people thought it was fireworks," she further said.
Former Cop With Drug Problems: Who Is the Shooter?
The gunman was identified as former policeman Panya Khamrab. The police said that Khamrab, a police lieutenant colonel, had been discharged from the service last year for drug-related reasons.
The gunman was also carrying a knife. After shooting at the staff and children, he forced his way into a locked room where children were sleeping.
The motive of the shooting is still unclear, the police said.
(With inputs from Reuters, Al Jazeera.)
