22 Children, 12 Others Killed in Thailand Mass Shooting: What We Know So Far

At least 34 people were reported killed in a mass shooting in Thailand’s Nong Bua Lamphu province on Thursday, 6 October, after a former police officer burst into a childcare centre and opened fire at the people inside.

The gunman, identified as Panya Khamrab, later killed his wife and child, before shooting himself dead, Reuters reported.

Earlier, the police said that a manhunt was on for the gunman. Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had alerted all agencies to act and apprehend the shooter, a government spokesperson said.

Emergency services were alerted at about 12:30 pm (2:00 pm IST) local time with reports of a disturbance at a day care centre in northeast Thailand, Al Jazeera reported.