At least six people were killed and 27 others have been injured in shootings across Chicago over the weekend starting Friday,10 June, the police said. While the US debates tough measures on gun violence, the only day without a reported shooting incident in the US this year was 6 June, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

No arrests have been made yet while the Area One detectives continue to investigate these shootings, NBC reported.

The most recent fatal shooting happened on Sunday, 12 June, when a woman was shot and killed at South Kilbourn's 6400th block, authorities said.

An unidentified man walked up to her while she was involved in an argument with another woman, and shot her, the police told NBC. She was later declared dead at the hospital.