‘Carefully Considering Russia’s Demand of Ukrainian Neutrality’: Prez Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy stated, "Security guarantees and neutrality, non-nuclear status of our state. We are ready to go for it."
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, 27 March, said that his government is "carefully" considering Russia’s demand of Ukrainian neutrality, a key point of contention between the two countries, as negotiators prepare for a fresh round of peace talks in Turkey this week.
In an interview with several independent Russian news organisations, he added, "This point of the negotiations is understandable to me and it is being discussed, it is being carefully studied," news agency AFP reported.
Zelenskyy added, "Security guarantees and neutrality, non-nuclear status of our state. We are ready to go for it. This is the most important point."
A key demand from Putin, even before the country launched its military invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, has been for Ukraine to renounce its intention of joining North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron warned against verbal "escalation" with Moscow after US President Joe Biden labelled Putin a "butcher" over Ukraine, on Sunday.
The White House had issued a clarification stating that Biden was not calling for a regime change in Moscow, referring to his statements calling Vladimir Putin a "butcher" who "cannot remain in power" during his speech in Poland.
The clarification is important because it would have signalled a major policy shift within the US administration.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military released its latest operational report on Monday, claiming Russia has withdrawn troops that were surrounding Kyiv after suffering significant losses.
The withdrawal has “significantly decreased” the intensity of Russia’s advance and forced some units to regroup in Belarus, the general staff of the armed forces said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.