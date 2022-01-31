‘Will Continue to Work Remotely’: Canada PM Justin Trudeau Tests COVID Positive
"Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted," he further said.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, on Monday, 31 January, that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is not experiencing severe symptoms.
The Prime Minister announced that he will work remotely this week and urged everyone to get vaccinated and boosted.
"This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine – and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted."Justin Trudeau, PM, Canada
Trudeau’s positive test comes four days after he announced that is self-isolating since one of his children tested positive for the infection.
According to Bloomberg, Canada’s legislature resumed hybrid work mode on Monday after being on winter break since mid-December. Due to the Omicron wave, lawmakers will virtually take part in proceedings and cast votes if they choose.
(With inputs from Bloomberg)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.