Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s Wife Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, reported ANI quoting Canadian media.

Trudeau had quarantined himself at home after his wife exhibited flu-like symptoms.

Trudeau's office said on Thursday, 12 March, that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau returned from a speaking engagement in Britain and had mild flu-like symptoms, including a low fever late on Wednesday night.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

