Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s Wife Sophie Recovers From Coronavirus

Justin Trudeau has been giving daily news conferences outside his residence. He said earlier Saturday that his wife was in fine form. “From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you to everyone who reached out to me with their well wishes. And to everyone who is suffering right now, I send you all my love,” she said.

The prime minister suggested Saturday that he would continue to work from home to set an example for Canadians who are being asked to stay at home.