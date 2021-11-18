Canada: State of Emergency Declared in British Columbia Due to Heavy Storm

British Colombia's monthly rainfall average occurred in a matter of 24 hours, thanks to the storm, in an event whose origins are being attributed by experts to climate change.

The increased sea surface temperatures heat up the air above, thereby making more energy available to create hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons, The Guardian added.

The world has already witnessed global warming up to 1.2°C since the industrial period began.

The global temperature is expected to rise by at least 2°C if governments of nations all over the world do not take steps to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions.

