Canada: Why Justin Trudeau Has Invoked Emergencies Act To End Trucker Protests

The Emergencies Act of 1988 is part of the Revised Statues of Canada . Such legislation is reserved for use under the most extreme emergencies or existential threats.

In more than 30 years, no Canadian government has determined that any disaster – natural or man-made – has created such a grave threat to the nation.

The act’s legislation names examples of emergencies that may rise to the level of top concern.

Public welfare emergencies are what most people would consider as disasters, including natural phenomena and man-made catastrophes. Public order emergencies consist of various threats from civil disorder – the current occupation of Ottawa being an example.

In addition, aspects of international emergencies and warfare can be addressed within the context of the Emergencies Act.

The legislation means that additional extraordinary government powers can be applied to manage an extreme emergency.