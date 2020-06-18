New Democratic Party leader and Canada MP Jagmeet Singh was on Wednesday, 17 June, ordered out of the House of Commons for reportedly calling a fellow MP racist and refusing to apologise for his comment.Singh was addressing the House over a motion recognising “systemic racism in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and calling for a review of its budget.”According to reports, Bloc Quebecois house leader Alain Therrien and Singh got into a verbal argument over lack of support for the Bill.Anthony Rota, speaker of the House of Commons, ordered Singh out of the House for “his use of unparliamentary language and his refusal to apologise”.In a statement, the Bloc reportedly said that racism in policing “should be studied by a parliamentary committee and that it was "inappropriate" for the NDP to preempt its conclusions.”"With that simple gesture, (Therrien) dismissed the experiences of indigenous communities and people who have been killed and brutalised (by police) in the same way others have done for decades. And I got angry," Singh reportedly said.He also released a video testimony recounting what transpired.(With inputs from NDTV)Indian-origin Jagmeet Singh Makes History in Canada’s Parliament