Canada Federal Election 2021: A Campaign Marked By Failure And Frustration

O'Toole’s shift to the centre may have alienated a significant wing of the party — one that he courted in order to win the leadership — and didn’t endear him to traditional Conservative voters. Indeed, those alienated Conservatives may help to explain what could be considered the biggest surprise of the 2021 election: the growth in support for the People’s Party of Canada’s (PPC).

The PPC has articulated a position that will never win a majority of support in Canada, but nonetheless resonates with a significant minority of Conservative voters. In opposing vaccine mandates in favour of individual choice , the party opted for a stand that a clear majority of the country has rejected . But it’s nonetheless one that a vocal minority fiercely supports, as seen by the ongoing anti-vax protests across the country.

Ultimately, it’s a strategy that won’t win any elections, but it will gain support, siphoning voters from the CPC and creating new problems for O'Toole’s Conservatives.

One final failure must be considered to fully understand the national scene as Election Day dawns: namely, the catastrophic failure of the United Conservative Party’s (UCP) COVID-19 recovery plan in Alberta.