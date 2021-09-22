Why Minority Governments Have Been Good — and Sometimes Bad — for Canada

Canada has another minority government. Is this good or bad for Canadian democracy? Mostly good — for now.

There’s a lot to like about a governing party having a minority of seats in the House of Commons, which requires that it work with opposition parties.

Minority government tempers the chronic problem in the parliamentary system of a prime minister and senior political staff having an excess of power . Instead of barrelling forward with public policy, or taking members of Parliament for granted, there is a need to spend more time consulting widely.