Canada Announces New Express Entry Invitations for Skilled STEM Newcomers

The Canadian government has introduced a new stream under its Express Entry immigration track which prioritises skilled newcomers with a background in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) experience.
A press release by the Government of Canada stated that the country "recognises the immense value and transformative potential that STEM professionals bring to the country" and that the Express Entry system "is now tailored to provide a streamlined and efficient pathway for individuals with expertise in these critical fields."
Due to worker shortages in the country, Canada has been easing immigration as a solution to fill the labour gaps.
Earlier this week, Canada's Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced that the Canadian government is creating an open work-permit stream to allow approximately 10,000 American H-1B visa holders to come and work in the country.
“Canada’s ability to remain at the cutting edge of science, technology, engineering and mathematics depends largely on our country’s ability to recruit top talent from around the world. I’m excited to announce this STEM category-based selection round with my colleague, Minster Champagne, which will increase access to permanent residence for skilled workers with STEM experience. We look forward to welcoming these talented and innovative newcomers to our country.”Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship
The first STEM round for category-based selection will open in the week of July 5.
These category-based selection rounds will continue throughout the year alongside general invitation rounds. The Canadian government will release further details in the coming weeks.
The press release also stated that focusing on candidates with STEM expertise – including data scientists, software developers and programmers, mathematicians, statisticians and actuaries, and electrical and electronics engineers – will boost Canada’s science and technology sector.